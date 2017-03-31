Steve Agnew: 'Ben Gibson can go as far as he wants'

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
© Getty Images
Interim Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew believes that Ben Gibson will be able to handle his raised profile following a maiden England call-up and links to the top six.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Caretaker Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has insisted that Ben Gibson will have no trouble dealing with his raised profile following his recent call-up to the England squad.

The 24-year-old was drafted in to Gareth Southgate's squad as injury cover for Chris Smalling during the recent international break, although he remained an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Premier League's top six are all thought to be interested in a move for the centre-back, who is expected to command a fee of at least £25m, but Agnew stressed that his full focus remains on helping Middlesbrough to avoid relegation.

"He's the one who is level-headed, intelligent. For Ben to keep his feet on the ground is the easiest thing in the world, so no problem," he told reporters.

"I think Ben can go as far in his career as he wants to. He's driven - obviously his first thought now is Middlesbrough Football Club, he's a Middlesbrough boy and that's where he is now.

"I'm sure in the future, he will get more international recognition. The full cap is probably just around the corner and in terms of moving on or moving to bigger and better things, I certainly think Ben is more than capable."

Boro currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, five points from safety heading into Sunday's match with fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
>
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Ben Gibson, Gareth Southgate, Chris Smalling, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
 Middlesbrough player Jonathan Woodgate in action during the npower Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on April 13, 2013
Jonathan Woodgate joins Middlesbrough coaching team
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Southgate hints at first start for GibsonNewcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?PL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Gibson receives first senior England call-up
Redknapp 'not in running' for Boro jobGestede: 'No biting from myself or Bailly'Steve Agnew: 'We deserved a draw'Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?Result: Man United bring up landmark win at Boro
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with Jurgen Klopp over Adam Lallana
 England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Football Association launches £999 Wembley season tickets
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Michael Keane will benefit from England experience'
Man United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return'Wilfried Zaha hits back at Southgate claimsRashford: 'Lessons learned from Euro exit'Southgate failed to change Zaha's mindSouthgate: 'Barkley has England future'
Wright wants urgency from Oxlade-ChamberlainScott Brown unsure of international futureRashford learning from Ibrahimovic, RooneyJake Livermore: 'England start a boost'Alli: 'Pleasure to play for Southgate'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 