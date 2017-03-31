Interim Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew believes that Ben Gibson will be able to handle his raised profile following a maiden England call-up and links to the top six.

The 24-year-old was drafted in to Gareth Southgate's squad as injury cover for Chris Smalling during the recent international break, although he remained an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Premier League's top six are all thought to be interested in a move for the centre-back, who is expected to command a fee of at least £25m, but Agnew stressed that his full focus remains on helping Middlesbrough to avoid relegation.

"He's the one who is level-headed, intelligent. For Ben to keep his feet on the ground is the easiest thing in the world, so no problem," he told reporters.

"I think Ben can go as far in his career as he wants to. He's driven - obviously his first thought now is Middlesbrough Football Club, he's a Middlesbrough boy and that's where he is now.

"I'm sure in the future, he will get more international recognition. The full cap is probably just around the corner and in terms of moving on or moving to bigger and better things, I certainly think Ben is more than capable."

Boro currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, five points from safety heading into Sunday's match with fellow strugglers Swansea City.