Middlesbrough make the long trip to south Wales without a win in a Premier League contest in 11 attempts, and caretaker boss Steve Agnew will be aware that they cannot afford to lose to their rivals this afternoon.

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that Swansea would move clear of the relegation zone after Paul Clement made an immediate impact upon joining the club, but they now only remain in 17th place on goal difference.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Swansea City and Middlesbrough .

13 min We have highlighted Swansea's threat in the final third, but Middlesbrough are also having plenty of joy in the final third. Negredo and Downing have just had two goalbound shots in quick succession but Mawson and Naughton put in timely blocks.

10 min SHOT! Swansea appear to be targeting the left flank as their best source of chances and it is paying off so far. Ayew moved forward before switching the ball onto his right foot, but his 20-yard strike was parried behind by Valdes.

7 min CHANCE! Middlesbrough won the first corner of the game but it did not take long for Swansea to create the first chance of the game at the other end. Olsson broke down the left before cutting into the penalty area, but his final shot went high over the crossbar.

3 min As you would expect, Swansea are in the ascendancy during the early stages but they are yet to create much in the final third. One cross from Narsingh when behind for a goal kick after he was put under pressure by a defender.

1 min Swansea get us underway.

1.26pm Here comes the two teams to warm applause from both sets of supporters. There are bound to be a few nerves in the stands today.

1.23pm PREDICTION! Based on those stats, it is really difficult to pick a winner and given the absence of Llorente, we think it is wise to back the goalless draw. We are obliged to talk up goals in the majority of games we cover at Sports Mole, but we can't justify it in this case.

1.20pm A stat which probably hasn't been lost on many people in the build-up to this game is that it's the worst defence versus the worst attack. Swansea have shipped 63 goals while Middlesbrough have scored just the 20 goals.

1.15pm Another player who has had to bide his time is Luciano Narsingh, although despite playing just 41 minutes longer than Ayew, he has provided two assists. He was a regular creator during his time in the Netherlands and he could potentially flourishing in a game such as this one.

1.12pm With Llorente sidelined through injury, we should probably take a look at how Ayew has fared since signing for Swansea, but the truth is he has barely contributed anything. He has amassed just 151 minutes in a Swans shirt, with none of his five appearances lasting more than 56 minutes.

1.09pm Adama Traore is another player who needs to have a greater influence on the pitch. He possesses all the pace in the world, but he hasn't scored in 25 appearances this season. There was talk of a lucrative move - for both player and club - to Chelsea during January and unless he can get on the scoresheet or provide a few assists over the next seven weeks, Boro may feel that they should have taken the money for the former Barcelona trainee.

1.05pm During that fixture, Alvaro Negredo netted a double for Boro, but that contribution represents a third of his Premier League goals this season. He has offered a physical presence during his 25 league starts, but he will be disappointed with just the six goals in the top flight. He has scored just twice in 13 games since that match, so it comes as a surprise that he has retained his place in the team. His inclusion could potentially be down to the uncertainty over the fitness of Rudy Gestede but whatever the reason, he needs to replay Agnew's faith in him.

1.01pm The most recent match between the two sides took place in December and it was arguably Middlesbrough best performance of the season. They ran out convincing 3-0 winners over a Swansea side who were then under the guidance of Bob Bradley. We would advise you - Middlesbrough fans, especially - to read our on-the-whistle report from that game.

12.56pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture represents just the 44th time in which these two sides have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Swansea claiming 15 wins in comparison to the 19 victories for Middlesbrough. However, just six of those have come since the turn of the Millennium, with Swansea claiming three victories and Middlesbrough winning twice.

12.51pm The one alteration to the Middlesbrough side which lost out to Manchester United in their most recent game sees Adama Traore replace Grant Leadbitter. It's an extremely positive move from Steve Agnew and one which their supporters will probably back, but it has to be seen as a risk. Rudy Gestede remains on the bench, despite netting against United.

12.48pm The big news coming out of the Swansea changing room is that Fernando Llorente misses out with an ankle injury. Jordan Ayew is named as his replacement in attack, but he has big boots to fill in that position. Leon Britton and Wayne Routledge are also unavailable, with Kyle Naughton, Martin Olsson and Luciano Narsingh all being given starts.

12.45pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBSTITUTES: Guzan, Ayala, Forshaw, Guedioura, Leadbitter, Stuani, Gestede

12.43pm MIDDLESBROUGH XI: Valdes, Fabio, Bernardo, Gibson, Barragan, Clayton, Ramirez, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo

12.42pm SWANSEA CITY SUBSTITUTES: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Van Der Hoorn, Montero, Ki, Borja, McBurnie

12.41pm SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Carroll, Fer, Cork, Narsingh, Sigurdsson, Ayew

12.39pm Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the team news. Swansea are missing one of their key men...

12.38pm As for Middlesbrough, they will be aware that they cannot continue their winless run for too much longer, but they are also effectively in a position where they cannot afford to lose this game. Middlesbrough will be eight points adrift of safety should they suffer defeat at the Liberty Stadium and realistically, that would probably prove too much to turn around in a short amount of time. Steve Agnew has to get the balance right, which is a lot easier said than done!

12.34pm All the talk about today's Premier League action has revolved around the showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City later this afternoon, but there is an equally-important clash taking place in south Wales. Hull City's victory over West Ham United has really opened things up at the bottom and Swansea now find themselves under pressure to respond to being dragged back into the battle to remain in the top flight.