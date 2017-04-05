Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is confident that his side can do the double over Liverpool when they visit Anfield on Wednesday night.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has insisted that his side will travel to Anfield on Wednesday confident that they can come away with a positive result.

The Cherries found themselves being dragged towards a relegation battle after picking up just two points from their opening seven league games of 2017, but they have since gone four unbeaten including draws at Manchester United and Southampton.

Eddie Howe's side face another difficult trip on Wednesday night when they visit high-flying Liverpool, but Smith believes that they can force the Reds into making mistakes.

"It's another tough game but we're going to go there with confidence; we're unbeaten in the last four games and we'll be looking to take that on," he told the club's official website.

"They've got quality players and the way they play is very good. We know that if we put them under pressure and don't give them time on the ball we can try and force them into mistakes, we're going there with a bit of confidence. We'll have Sunday off and then recover on Monday to prepare for Liverpool."

Bournemouth memorably beat Liverpool 4-3 in the reverse fixture.