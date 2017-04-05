Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Adam Smith: 'Bournemouth confident of Liverpool scalp'

Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith is confident that his side can do the double over Liverpool when they visit Anfield on Wednesday night.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 15:33 UK

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has insisted that his side will travel to Anfield on Wednesday confident that they can come away with a positive result.

The Cherries found themselves being dragged towards a relegation battle after picking up just two points from their opening seven league games of 2017, but they have since gone four unbeaten including draws at Manchester United and Southampton.

Eddie Howe's side face another difficult trip on Wednesday night when they visit high-flying Liverpool, but Smith believes that they can force the Reds into making mistakes.

"It's another tough game but we're going to go there with confidence; we're unbeaten in the last four games and we'll be looking to take that on," he told the club's official website.

"They've got quality players and the way they play is very good. We know that if we put them under pressure and don't give them time on the ball we can try and force them into mistakes, we're going there with a bit of confidence. We'll have Sunday off and then recover on Monday to prepare for Liverpool."

Bournemouth memorably beat Liverpool 4-3 in the reverse fixture.

Andrew Surman in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Howe expecting Andrew Surman absence
>
Your Comments
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Everton - as it happened
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for James Rodriguez'
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet against Bournemouth'
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
