Apr 2, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Middlesbrough

Fer (16'), Mawson (58')
FT

Fabio (22'), Negredo (70'), Gestede (79')

Paul Clement "disappointed" by Middlesbrough draw

Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea manager Paul Clement says that he is "disappointed" to have only managed a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, but believes that the point could prove to be important.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 15:54 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that he is "disappointed" with his side's 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The two sides played out a stalemate at the Liberty Stadium which leaves the Swans just one point clear of the relegation zone having gone into the weekend with a three-point cushion.

It could have been even worse had Rudy Gestede converted a late chance for the visitors, but Clement believes that defeat would have been harsh and stressed that the solitary point could still prove to be important in their survival bid.

"Any point you get is valuable but we are disappointed not to win the game. They had a big chance at the end but they didn't have an attempt on target in the whole game so a defeat would have been harsh," he told reporters.

"You never know how valuable that point could be. It is tight at the bottom, there are eight games to go and we remain very positive. The players have been brilliant for me, they have executed the plan well but Middlesbrough defended very well and we couldn't get over the line.

"We lacked a bit in the final third. We peppered their box with set pieces but we couldn't find a way through. We got a point, we wanted more, we move on to the next game."

Swansea's next match sees them host title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Smith confident of Liverpool scalp
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Rudy Gestede, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Paul Clement "disappointed" by Middlesbrough draw
 Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore runs with the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on April 2, 2017
Result: Swansea City, Middlesbrough play out goalless draw
Team News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaSigurdsson: 'Swansea in good hands under Clement'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'Taylor facing further punishment from FIFAClement: 'Sigurdsson is underrated'
Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?Sigurdsson dreams of playing for "big club"Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victory
> Swansea City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?
 Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Paul Clement "disappointed" by Middlesbrough draw
Agnew: 'Fighting spirit clear to see'Result: Swansea, Middlesbrough play out goalless drawTeam News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaAgnew: 'Gibson can go as far as he wants'Sky announces more Premier League picks
Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Southgate hints at first start for GibsonNewcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Manchester CityMan City29186555302560
4Liverpool30178564372759
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28155856352150
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 