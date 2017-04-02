Swansea manager Paul Clement says that he is "disappointed" to have only managed a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, but believes that the point could prove to be important.

The two sides played out a stalemate at the Liberty Stadium which leaves the Swans just one point clear of the relegation zone having gone into the weekend with a three-point cushion.

It could have been even worse had Rudy Gestede converted a late chance for the visitors, but Clement believes that defeat would have been harsh and stressed that the solitary point could still prove to be important in their survival bid.

"Any point you get is valuable but we are disappointed not to win the game. They had a big chance at the end but they didn't have an attempt on target in the whole game so a defeat would have been harsh," he told reporters.

"You never know how valuable that point could be. It is tight at the bottom, there are eight games to go and we remain very positive. The players have been brilliant for me, they have executed the plan well but Middlesbrough defended very well and we couldn't get over the line.

"We lacked a bit in the final third. We peppered their box with set pieces but we couldn't find a way through. We got a point, we wanted more, we move on to the next game."

Swansea's next match sees them host title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.