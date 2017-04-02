Swansea City are without leading striker Fernando Llorente for their key clash with Middlesbrough, as boss Paul Clement makes three changes to his side.

Swansea City are without leading striker Fernando Llorente for their key Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

The former Sevilla ace, who has 11 goals in 26 appearances in his first season in English football, misses out on the relegation six-pointer through injury.

Swans boss Paul Clement makes three changes in all from the side that lost 2-0 to Bournemouth prior to the international break, with Kyle Naughton, Martin Olsson and Luciano Narsingh all coming into the side.

Visitors Boro, who are winless in 11 and have lost five of their last seven, make just the one alteration from the 3-1 reverse to Manchester United a fortnight ago - Adama Traore coming in for Grant Leadbitter in midfield.

Defender Daniel Ayala is back from a hamstring issue and takes a place on the bench, but Calum Chambers and George Friend both miss out on selection.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Carroll, Fer, Cork, Narsingh, Sigurdsson, Ayew

Subs: Nordfeldt, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Ki, Montero, Borja, McBurnie

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Fabio, Bernardo, Gibson, Barragan, Clayton, Ramirez, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo

Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Forshaw, Guedioura, Leadbitter, Stuani, Gestede

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in South Wales with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.