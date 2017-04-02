Apr 2, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Middlesbrough
 
LIVE

Team News: Injured Fernando Llorente absent for Swansea City

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City are without leading striker Fernando Llorente for their key clash with Middlesbrough, as boss Paul Clement makes three changes to his side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 12:47 UK

Swansea City are without leading striker Fernando Llorente for their key Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

The former Sevilla ace, who has 11 goals in 26 appearances in his first season in English football, misses out on the relegation six-pointer through injury.

Swans boss Paul Clement makes three changes in all from the side that lost 2-0 to Bournemouth prior to the international break, with Kyle Naughton, Martin Olsson and Luciano Narsingh all coming into the side.

Visitors Boro, who are winless in 11 and have lost five of their last seven, make just the one alteration from the 3-1 reverse to Manchester United a fortnight ago - Adama Traore coming in for Grant Leadbitter in midfield.

Defender Daniel Ayala is back from a hamstring issue and takes a place on the bench, but Calum Chambers and George Friend both miss out on selection.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Carroll, Fer, Cork, Narsingh, Sigurdsson, Ayew
Subs: Nordfeldt, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Ki, Montero, Borja, McBurnie

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Fabio, Bernardo, Gibson, Barragan, Clayton, Ramirez, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Forshaw, Guedioura, Leadbitter, Stuani, Gestede

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in South Wales with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Fernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth
>
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Paul Clement, Kyle Naughton, Ki Sung-Yeung, Luciano Narsingh, Martin Olsson, Adama Traore, Grant Leadbitter, Daniel Ayala, Calum Chambers, George Friend, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Team News: Injured Fernando Llorente absent for Swansea City
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'Swansea City in good hands under Paul Clement'
Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'Taylor facing further punishment from FIFAClement: 'Sigurdsson is underrated'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?Sigurdsson dreams of playing for "big club"
Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victoryResult: Afobe sends Bournemouth further clearTeam News: Arter misses out for Bournemouth
> Swansea City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough
 Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Team News: Injured Fernando Llorente absent for Swansea City
Agnew: 'Gibson can go as far as he wants'Sky announces more Premier League picksWoodgate joins Boro coaching teamPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?
Southgate hints at first start for GibsonNewcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?PL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Gibson receives first senior England call-upRedknapp 'not in running' for Boro job
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 