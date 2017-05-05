New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United, Manchester City 'want Ajax wonderkid'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
A report claims that Premier League duo Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing Ajax wonderkid Brian Brobbey.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Manchester United and Manchester City are both reportedly interested in signing Ajax wonderkid Brian Brobbey.

The 15-year-old, who has come through the famous Ajax youth academy, is believed to be on the radar of a number of European clubs.

According to The Sun, Man City scout Sebastian Arnesen recently watched Brobbey in action for Netherlands' Under-15 team against Germany, and returned a favourable report to head coach Pep Guardiola.

However, the same report claims that Man United are also firmly in the race for a player that is said to be two years away from making his first-team debut for the Dutch giants.

Brobbey's brother Samuel, who is three years older, currently represents FC Twente.

Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United - as it happened
Marouane Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'
Manchester City banned from signing academy players
Report: Manchester City willing to spend £94m on Kylian Mbappe
Ajax manager Peter Bosz hails "beautiful win"
Result: Bertrand Traore nets twice as Ajax take big step towards final
