Manchester United and Manchester City are both reportedly interested in signing Ajax wonderkid Brian Brobbey.

The 15-year-old, who has come through the famous Ajax youth academy, is believed to be on the radar of a number of European clubs.

According to The Sun, Man City scout Sebastian Arnesen recently watched Brobbey in action for Netherlands' Under-15 team against Germany, and returned a favourable report to head coach Pep Guardiola.

However, the same report claims that Man United are also firmly in the race for a player that is said to be two years away from making his first-team debut for the Dutch giants.

Brobbey's brother Samuel, who is three years older, currently represents FC Twente.