Kelechi Iheanacho has been urged to leave Manchester City at the end of the season by an advisor for the Nigerian striker.

Iheanacho has scored seven times in all competitions for Man City this season, but the 20-year-old has only started five Premier League matches under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

After impressing in the early stages of the campaign, the striker has hardly featured in recent weeks, and Olumide Olowu, who advises Iheanacho, has urged him to seek pastures new this summer.

"Guardiola seems to have his own players that he wants to play and you can't expect a young player with huge potential to be wasting away on the bench,' Olowu told Completesportnigeria.

"I'm not speaking for Iheanacho, but as someone who is involved in advising him, I don't think he has been treated fairly by Guardiola and I think his career will be better elsewhere."

Iheanacho has only played 18 minutes of first-team football for Man City since March 16.