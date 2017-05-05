New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City banned from signing academy players

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City are fined £300,000 and handed a two-year ban from signing academy players.
Friday, May 5, 2017

The Premier League has handed Manchester City a two-year ban from signing academy players.

City - who have also been fined £300,000 - were found guilty of breaching regulations when attempting to sign two players while they were still registered with another club.

A statement from the Premier League read: "The Premier League has sanctioned Manchester City FC for breaches of its Youth Development Rules. The breaches concern approaches to two separate Academy players whilst they were each registered with another club.

"Following an investigation, the Premier League found evidence that the club's conduct prior to applying to register the players contravened League rules. This included evidence of contact between the club and members of each academy player's family while those academy players were still registered with their previous clubs.

"Manchester City will pay a fine of £300,000 and will be prohibited from registering any academy players in the under-10 to under-18 age range who have been registered with a Premier League or EFL club in the preceding 18 months. This ban will last for two years. The period of this ban from 30 June 2018 onwards will be suspended for three years to be activated in the event of any similar breach by the club.

"In each case, the academy player was conditionally registered with Manchester City while the Premier League's investigation was ongoing. As a result of the club's breaches, the players' registrations will be terminated on a specified date, with no compensation rights retained by the club, and the club will not be permitted to re-register them as academy players. In addition, Manchester City has offered to pay compensation to each player's previous club, and maintain educational provision for each player until the completion of his GCSEs."

Last month, Liverpool were punished by the Premier League for a similar incident, with the Merseyside giants also receiving a two-year suspension.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
