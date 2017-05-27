The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that the Manchester United striker will "100%" remain playing in Europe next season.

The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that the Swede will remain playing in Europe next season, "100%".

The 35-year-old moved to Old Trafford on a one-year contract last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League and 28 in all competitions.

United manager Jose Mourinho was previously keen to extend Ibrahimovic's stay but a serious knee injury towards the end of the campaign cast doubt on his future, with some reports suggesting that he could move to the MLS in the United States.

"Ibrahimovic can play two years more," agent Mino Raiola is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "He had many offers but he will stay in Europe, 100%".

Ibrahimovic recently claimed that he will be back in action "in a few weeks" but admitted that he is unsure if he will remain with United.