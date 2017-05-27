Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann takes to social media to cool speculation suggesting that he has already agreed to leave the Spanish capital in the summer.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has moved to dampen speculation that he has already agreed to depart the Vicente Calderon this summer.

The French forward has long been a target for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, leading some reports to claim that Old Trafford will ultimately become the 26-year-old's destination in the close season.

Griezmann has, however, taken to social media to state that he still remains an Atletico player and that the rumours regarding his future are unfounded:

Toutes les rumeurs sont infondées, je suis toujours Colchonero. Mon orientation sera etablie apres discussion avec mon Conseiller Sportif — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) 26 May 2017

The frontman's statement translates to: "All the rumours are unfounded, I'm still Colchonero [Atletico Madrid]. My destination will be established after discussion with my agent."

Recent reports have suggested that Griezmann could potentially cost United as much as £86m should a deal be reached for his purchase.