Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has moved to dampen speculation that he has already agreed to depart the Vicente Calderon this summer.
The French forward has long been a target for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, leading some reports to claim that Old Trafford will ultimately become the 26-year-old's destination in the close season.
Griezmann has, however, taken to social media to state that he still remains an Atletico player and that the rumours regarding his future are unfounded:
Toutes les rumeurs sont infondées, je suis toujours Colchonero. Mon orientation sera etablie apres discussion avec mon Conseiller Sportif— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) 26 May 2017
The frontman's statement translates to: "All the rumours are unfounded, I'm still Colchonero [Atletico Madrid]. My destination will be established after discussion with my agent."
Recent reports have suggested that Griezmann could potentially cost United as much as £86m should a deal be reached for his purchase.