Football agent Mino Raiola has hit out at recent claims over the amounts he earns in transfer fees, branding the stories "fake news".

Earlier this month, new book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football alleged that Raiola earned £41.39m of Paul Pogba's world-record £89.3m transfer to Manchester United last summer.

Raiola was said to have earned an upfront fee of £22.8m, with the remaining £16.39m arriving in five instalments in the coming years.

Responding to the accusations on an Italian radio station, an angry Raiola - also representative for United stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - hit out at the "fake" stories and what he branded "mafia journalism".

"I cashed £40m? It's fake," he told Radio Deejay. "95% of Football Leaks' [information] about me is fake news.

"I won't answer to mafia journalism."

The accusations prompted FIFA to initiate an investigation into the transfer.