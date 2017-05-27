General view of Old Trafford

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola slams "fake news"

Football agent Mino Raiola brands allegations over his fee for the transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United "fake news".
Football agent Mino Raiola has hit out at recent claims over the amounts he earns in transfer fees, branding the stories "fake news".

Earlier this month, new book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football alleged that Raiola earned £41.39m of Paul Pogba's world-record £89.3m transfer to Manchester United last summer.

Raiola was said to have earned an upfront fee of £22.8m, with the remaining £16.39m arriving in five instalments in the coming years.

Responding to the accusations on an Italian radio station, an angry Raiola - also representative for United stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - hit out at the "fake" stories and what he branded "mafia journalism".

"I cashed £40m? It's fake," he told Radio Deejay. "95% of Football Leaks' [information] about me is fake news.

"I won't answer to mafia journalism."

The accusations prompted FIFA to initiate an investigation into the transfer.

