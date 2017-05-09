A report claims that FIFA will investigate Paul Pogba's world-record move from Juventus to Manchester United in last summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who left Man United on a free transfer in 2012 after struggling to make the breakthrough under Sir Alex Ferguson, returned to Old Trafford for just shy of £90m last August.

On Tuesday, a new book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football revealed that football agent Mino Raiola made £41m for his part in Pogba's return to the Premier League.

It is understood that an alleged conflict of interest might have taken place in the deal, and according to AFP, FIFA will open an investigation into the France international's world-record move.

Raiola is believed to have pocketed £23m of the transfer fee, while that figure will increase by £17m over the next five years.

Pogba has scored seven times in all competitions for Man United this season, although his overall contribution to the Red Devils has been questioned throughout the campaign.