Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that he is "a few weeks" away from a return to action, but refused to confirm whether it would be for Manchester United.

The 35-year-old was on the sidelines as the Red Devils won the Europa League by beating Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm on Wednesday, but joined in the celebrations with his teammates on the pitch.

Ibrahimovic is yet to renew his one-year contract at Old Trafford and, speaking after the game, would not confirm whether he will still be at United when he makes his injury comeback in the near future.

"I work hard. I'll be back in a few weeks," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News, but when asked where that return would be, he replied: "We'll have to see. Good question!"

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United this season, including two in the Europa League.