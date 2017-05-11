Surgeon provides positive update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in "superb shape" and has "many years" to go before he retires, according to surgeon Dr Freddie Fu.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 16:49 UK

The surgeon who operated on Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that the Manchester United striker is far from done and still has "many years" of football ahead of him.

There were fears that the ex-Sweden international would be forced to bring the curtain down on his glittering career, having been ruled out for the best part of a year with medial ligament damage in his knee.

Ibrahimovic underwent successful surgery at Pittsburgh's University Hospital last week, and the man credited with potentially saving his career - Dr Freddie Fu - believes that the 35-year-old is now on the mend.

"I can't discuss too many details, I don't want to get in trouble with Manchester United," he told the South China Morning Post. "But I can tell you he's in superb shape in all things.

"Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see. He's one of the top athletes I've ever touched, he is in superb shape.

"He can still play for many years, he's so healthy, so strong, biologically, bone morphology, everything, is absolutely very healthy."

Ibrahimovic signed a 12-month contract at Old Trafford last summer, meaning that he will soon be without a club unless he agrees fresh terms.

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho confirms Young's season is over
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, Freddie Fu, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Surgeon provides positive update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte takes swipe at Chelsea predecessor Jose Mourinho
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
Rooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho: 'Europa most important match in our history'Mourinho confirms Young's season is overTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa League
Man City 'join Nelson Semedo race'Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improveMan United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini move
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 