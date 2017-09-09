Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Mark Hughes: 'Manchester United clearly top of the pile'

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes backs Manchester United for the Premier League title this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has backed Manchester United for the Premier League title this season, praising the "very strong" depth of Jose Mourinho's squad.

The Red Devils have begun the new season in perfect fashion, winning their first three games by an aggregate 10-0 scoreline to sit top of the standings in its nascent phase.

The Potters, meanwhile, have had a mixed start with a loss, a draw and a win, although they did claim the scalp of Arsenal, a result that Hughes says should give them confidence when they welcome United to the bet365 on Saturday evening.

"Of all the teams [United] are clearly at the top of the pile," Hughes told reporters at his pre-match press conference this morning. "Their performances and the way they've gone about their business has been impressive. We had similar situation last year with Man City, who were not able to sustain it, but the make up of the Man Utd squad is very strong and they're playing in a way that their fans will take to and enjoy.

"They expect teams to attack with power and pace and ability. It's very early days. Hopefully there are still things for us to exploit.

"These games are huge for us and we always enjoy them. We hope we can get a similar result that we did against Arsenal.

"They've got the pace of [Marcus] Rashford, the power and presence of [Romelu] Lukaku, the clever play of [Juan] Mata and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan. These teams test you in a lot of ways."

Hughes's side twice held United to a 1-1 draw in the league last term.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho cautious after perfect start
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Manchester United clearly top of the pile'
Inter put 'anti-Man Utd clause' in Perisic deal?Man Utd 'to hold Mourinho talks in November'Southgate compares Rashford to Rooney, OwenUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'Young keen to remain at Man United?
Mourinho 'yet to make Luke Shaw decision'Mata 'gets Mourinho backing' for charity pledgeDe Gea 'asks Ramos to push through transfer'Matuidi 'turned down PL trio for Juve'Mourinho in no rush to sign new deal
> Manchester United Homepage
More Stoke City News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
 Football Association conucillor Peter Coates during the Premier League match between Fulham and Stoke City on February 11, 2012
Peter Coates praises transfer window decision
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes backs transfer window change
Hughes: 'United clearly top of the pile'Bojan Krkic leaves Stoke on loanGiannelli Imbula sent to Toulouse on loanRyan Shawcross pens new Stoke City dealPhilipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke
Stoke 'revive Fabian Delph interest'Bojan 'heading for Alaves on loan'Wimmer finalises £18m Stoke moveKevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical' Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
 