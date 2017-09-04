Juan Mata says that Manchester United are prepared to take on their "football marathon" as they play seven games in September.

Juan Mata has claimed that he and his Manchester United teammates are well equipped to cope with the demands of September's fixtures.

Jose Mourinho's side will play seven matches in the next four weeks, and they comprise of contests in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

The Red Devils have started their season strongly, winning all three top-flight fixtures, scoring 10 goals and not conceding a single one.

In his weekly blog, Mata wrote: "September is going to be very demanding for us with seven games in just 22 days.

"We've had a very good start in the Premier League and the challenge now is not only to keep the same level, but to do the same in the rest of the competitions as well - Champions League, [EFL Cup]. It's a football marathon and we can prove that we have a squad full of good players who are willing to put their skills at the service of the team."

United's first match is a league match away at Stoke City this Saturday.