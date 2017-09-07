General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United 'to hold Jose Mourinho contract talks in November'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United reportedly plan to hold contract extension talks with manager Jose Mourinho in November, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Manchester United will reportedly hold talks with manager Jose Mourinho regarding an extension to his contract in November.

Mourinho's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, but United are keen to begin negotiations early in order to be able to wrap up any agreement next summer.

The nature of the deal is expected to depend on the team's performance this season, with the club's final position in May ultimately being the deciding factor.

United finished sixth in the Premier League table during Mourinho's opening campaign at the helm, but they secured their place in the Champions League by winning the Europa League and have made a strong start to the current season.

The Red Devils sit top of the table after three games as the only side with a 100% record and one of only two teams yet to concede a goal.

Mourinho's longest spell at any of his previous clubs has been three years and three months, but he has expressed his desire to stay at United for "many years".

Marcus Rashford sends in the second during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Read Next:
Southgate compares Rashford to Rooney, Owen
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan insert 'anti-Manchester United clause' in new Ivan Perisic contract?
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
Man Utd 'to hold Mourinho talks in November'Southgate compares Rashford to Rooney, OwenUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'Young keen to remain at Man United?Mourinho 'yet to make Luke Shaw decision'
Mata 'gets Mourinho backing' for charity pledgeDe Gea 'asks Ramos to push through transfer'Matuidi 'turned down PL trio for Juve'Mourinho in no rush to sign new dealMourinho takes swipe at Arsene Wenger
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 