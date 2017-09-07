Manchester United reportedly plan to hold contract extension talks with manager Jose Mourinho in November, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

Mourinho's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, but United are keen to begin negotiations early in order to be able to wrap up any agreement next summer.

The nature of the deal is expected to depend on the team's performance this season, with the club's final position in May ultimately being the deciding factor.

United finished sixth in the Premier League table during Mourinho's opening campaign at the helm, but they secured their place in the Champions League by winning the Europa League and have made a strong start to the current season.

The Red Devils sit top of the table after three games as the only side with a 100% record and one of only two teams yet to concede a goal.

Mourinho's longest spell at any of his previous clubs has been three years and three months, but he has expressed his desire to stay at United for "many years".