Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said that he believes it will be a straight battle between his former club and local rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

United have made a flying start to the new campaign and currently sit top of the table after three matches as the only team to boast a 100% record.

City are two points further behind having picked up seven points from their opening three outings - the same amount as Liverpool, whom Giggs also believes could be in the mix following their bright start to the season.

"Jose [Mourinho]'s got the players in he wanted. He knows [Nemanja] Matic and [Romelu] Lukaku and they've started well. [Victor] Lindelof has taken more time to settle and that can happen. It happened with Jaap Stam a long time ago and look what sort of player he turned out to be," he told reporters.

"Also players who underachieved last year - Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - have started well and there's real solidity and strength in depth there. They are going to need that with the Champions League coming up, but I think it's between them and City for the title. The firepower [Man City] have got in their front-line can be devastating. But defensively there are question marks. I like the goalkeeper Ederson, but he's new and then there's the question that City supporters ask every season, 'Can we keep Vincent Kompany fit?'

"I didn't fancy Liverpool before the season started, but they've made some decent buys and kept [Philippe] Coutinho which is a boost for them. To win the league you need a top goalkeeper and you wonder have they got that? That would be the only question, but after the business they've done I've probably changed my mind a little bit and they will be in the mix."

Giggs won 13 Premier League titles during his time as a Manchester United player.