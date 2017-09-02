Ryan Giggs backs Manchester clubs to challenge for Premier League title

Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes that the Premier League title will be between his former club, Manchester City and Liverpool this season.
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said that he believes it will be a straight battle between his former club and local rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

United have made a flying start to the new campaign and currently sit top of the table after three matches as the only team to boast a 100% record.

City are two points further behind having picked up seven points from their opening three outings - the same amount as Liverpool, whom Giggs also believes could be in the mix following their bright start to the season.

"Jose [Mourinho]'s got the players in he wanted. He knows [Nemanja] Matic and [Romelu] Lukaku and they've started well. [Victor] Lindelof has taken more time to settle and that can happen. It happened with Jaap Stam a long time ago and look what sort of player he turned out to be," he told reporters.

"Also players who underachieved last year - Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - have started well and there's real solidity and strength in depth there. They are going to need that with the Champions League coming up, but I think it's between them and City for the title. The firepower [Man City] have got in their front-line can be devastating. But defensively there are question marks. I like the goalkeeper Ederson, but he's new and then there's the question that City supporters ask every season, 'Can we keep Vincent Kompany fit?'

"I didn't fancy Liverpool before the season started, but they've made some decent buys and kept [Philippe] Coutinho which is a boost for them. To win the league you need a top goalkeeper and you wonder have they got that? That would be the only question, but after the business they've done I've probably changed my mind a little bit and they will be in the mix."

Giggs won 13 Premier League titles during his time as a Manchester United player.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
