The 20-year-old was one of a number of young players to make their league debut for the senior side towards the tail end of last season as Mourinho prioritised the Europa League ahead of the Premier League.

McTominay's performances in those games were enough to earn him a place in the first-team squad this term, with the youngster being handed the number 39 shirt.

Another notable change in United's new squad numbers is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's switch to number 10 after summer signing Romelu Lukaku took the number nine shirt he wore last season.

McTominay was reportedly in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a summer move, but no deal was done before Thursday's deadline.