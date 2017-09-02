General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Scott McTominay promoted to Manchester United first-team squad

Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is called up to the first-team squad and handed the number 39 shirt at Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been promoted to the first-team squad by manager Jose Mourinho.

The 20-year-old was one of a number of young players to make their league debut for the senior side towards the tail end of last season as Mourinho prioritised the Europa League ahead of the Premier League.

McTominay's performances in those games were enough to earn him a place in the first-team squad this term, with the youngster being handed the number 39 shirt.

Another notable change in United's new squad numbers is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's switch to number 10 after summer signing Romelu Lukaku took the number nine shirt he wore last season.

McTominay was reportedly in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a summer move, but no deal was done before Thursday's deadline.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Read Next:
Ryan Giggs concerned for Marcus Rashford
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Scott McTominay, Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Scott McTominay promoted to Manchester United first-team squad
 Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Andreas Pereira signs new Manchester United contract
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes in goal at 'Game 4 Grenfell'
Ryan Giggs concerned for Marcus RashfordNew Perisic deal to feature release clause?Bale rejects move to Manchester United?Lukaku relishing Ibrahimovic link-upGary Neville hails "outstanding" Mourinho
Wayne Rooney charged with drink-drivingPremier League breaks transfer spending recordWalker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveEx-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'Wolves miss out on midfield duo?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 