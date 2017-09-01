Kyle Walker takes a swipe at Eric Dier over the Tottenham Hotspur star's failed move to Manchester United.

Kyle Walker has teased former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Eric Dier over the player's reported failed move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is believed to have targeted Dier during the transfer window, but after Spus refused to sell, the Portuguese coach moved for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Unlike Dier, Walker did leave Tottenham in a £50m deal to Manchester City, and the 27-year-old's move was mentioned during a live Instagram video filmed by Dele Alli.

The 21-year-old took to social media as he and the rest of his England teammates were travelling to Malta for their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

According to the Manchester Evening News, during the broadcast, Dier described Walker as a "traitor", to which the right-back replied: "It was alright when you wanted to go to United."

Walker played down the incident while speaking to the press, telling reporters: "It's just a bit of friendly banter. I think it's been took a bit too far, me, Del, Harry [Kane], Eric, we're all very close. I've know them for a good six, seven years now. It's all just a bit of friendly banter I wouldn't read too much into it."

When asked if Dier had called him a traitor, Walker replied: "Yeah, it's just kind of one of them things that you just have a bit of fun about. You know, me and Eric have a good relationship on and off the field. We have banter together and I take it, he takes it. That's just about it, really."

Alli has since deleted the video.