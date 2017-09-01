Kyle Walker pokes fun at Eric Dier over star's failed Manchester United move

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
Kyle Walker takes a swipe at Eric Dier over the Tottenham Hotspur star's failed move to Manchester United.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Kyle Walker has teased former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Eric Dier over the player's reported failed move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is believed to have targeted Dier during the transfer window, but after Spus refused to sell, the Portuguese coach moved for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Unlike Dier, Walker did leave Tottenham in a £50m deal to Manchester City, and the 27-year-old's move was mentioned during a live Instagram video filmed by Dele Alli.

The 21-year-old took to social media as he and the rest of his England teammates were travelling to Malta for their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

According to the Manchester Evening News, during the broadcast, Dier described Walker as a "traitor", to which the right-back replied: "It was alright when you wanted to go to United."

Walker played down the incident while speaking to the press, telling reporters: "It's just a bit of friendly banter. I think it's been took a bit too far, me, Del, Harry [Kane], Eric, we're all very close. I've know them for a good six, seven years now. It's all just a bit of friendly banter I wouldn't read too much into it."

When asked if Dier had called him a traitor, Walker replied: "Yeah, it's just kind of one of them things that you just have a bit of fun about. You know, me and Eric have a good relationship on and off the field. We have banter together and I take it, he takes it. That's just about it, really."

Alli has since deleted the video.

The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Eric Dier over star's failed Manchester United move
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Ex-Manchester United chief: 'Arsene Wenger was our top managerial choice'
 Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Wolves miss out on Jack Colback, Scott McTominay?
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Eric Dier over star's failed Manchester United move
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Vincent Janssen 'turns down Brighton & Hove Albion move'
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Brighton & Hove Albion granted extension for Vincent Janssen move?
More Manchester City News
Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Eric Dier over star's failed Manchester United move
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City 'angry with Arsenal after Alexis Sanchez deal falls through'
 Manchester City's Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England on December 1, 2015
Wilfried Bony seals Swansea City return
