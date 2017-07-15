Morgan Schneiderlin: 'Wayne Rooney is happy again after rejoining Everton"

Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin expects to see Wayne Rooney net regularly for Everton after returning from Manchester United, as he is now "happy again".
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has said that new teammate Wayne Rooney "is happy again" after bringing an end to his time with Manchester United.

The England international returned to his boyhood club earlier this week on a free contract after being allowed to depart by United, where he had fallen out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho over the past 10 months.

Rooney's form has dipped in recent times and he was even left out of the Three Lions' most recent squad, but Schneiderlin believes that the 31-year-old - who he also linked up with at Old Trafford - is now playing with a smile on his face once more.

"I don't need to present him as a player, he has a hell of a lot of qualities," he told the club's official website. "He has so much quality I would need to take a few minutes to explain them.

"But he will definitely score some goals for us and he can play anywhere up front, so he's a good option for the manager and for everyone. He is someone who just needs to find the joy to play football again week in and week out, like was the case with me.

"Hopefully he will do that and find his rhythm. You could see on his face when he arrived at the training ground, when he started training, he's happy again and he will enjoy his football again."

Rooney netted from 30 yards on his first outing since returning to Everton, scoring the opening goal in the Merseyside outfit's eventual 2-1 win over Kenyan side Gor Mahia.

Your Comments
