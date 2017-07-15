New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United youngster Lewis Gibson'

Everton reportedly enter advanced talks with Newcastle United starlet Lewis Gibson.
Everton are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Lewis Gibson.

The highly-rated 16-year-old is in advanced talks with the Toffees and could complete his move to Goodison Park this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Gibson is said to be regarded as one of the best young defenders in the country, and has attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Everton have spent more than £100m this summer - bringing in players including Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez - and continue to be linked with further signings.

Gibson, who has 16 caps for England at Under-17 level, can play in central defence or at left-back.

