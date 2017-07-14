New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho discusses Manchester United's Alvaro Morata interest

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that a deal for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata broke down because the two clubs could not "come to an economic agreement".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that his club were interested in signing Spain forward Alvaro Morata this summer, but the deal broke down over Real Madrid's valuation of the player.

Morata was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford before the Red Devils secured a £75m deal for Romelu Lukaku, who made the switch from Everton.

Mourinho has said that Man United's interest in Morata 'was obvious and public', but the two teams could not "come to an economic agreement" for the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

"I don't like to speak about players who aren't ours, because Morata is not our player. I am nobody to speak about players from Real Madrid," Mourinho told reporters.

"Yes, we have had interest, that is obvious and it's public. We have not come to an economic agreement, that is obvious as well. But it's a Real Madrid's right to ask for their players the amount of money that they want. We do not determine what the price is of a player of Real Madrid, Real Madrid do that. And we didn't arrive at an agreement with Real Madrid.

"I do not criticise Madrid and I am not going to criticise my board because my board has made the offer, and they have tried to reach an agreement during a time, and they didn't come to an agreement. It's simple."

Mourinho, speaking on the club's pre-season tour of the United States, has also revealed that he wants to sign two more players in this summer's transfer window.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'I want two more players'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard in action during the Community Shield match against Leicester City on August 7, 2016
Jesse Lingard: 'Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof have settled well'
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho discusses Manchester United's Alvaro Morata interest
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Ed Woodward handled Romelu Lukaku deal'
Jose Mourinho: 'I want two more players'Mourinho: 'Ibra could sign new deal'Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with VillaLukaku to wear number nine for UnitedReport: Mourinho to axe Chris Smalling
United expect new De Gea bid from Real?How do shirt sponsors impact transfers?Ibrahimovic in talks over LA Galaxy move?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareInter: 'Perisic not joining Man United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral deal
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho discusses Manchester United's Alvaro Morata interest
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal increase offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'Morata offered lucrative China deal?Real complete Dani Ceballos signingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scare
Rodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern moveMbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Morata to train alongside Man UtdBenzema wins appeal in blackmail case
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 