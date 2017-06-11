Morgan Schneiderlin: 'Fourth place the target for Everton'

Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin insists that there is still more to come from him and his teammates, as he targets a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.
Morgan Schneiderlin has targeted an injury-free season in order to help Everton achieve their aim of finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The France international swapped Manchester United for the Toffees in January for a sum of £24m, featuring 14 times in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign to help seal a seventh-place finish.

Ambitions remain high at Goodison Park heading into next season, however, and Schneiderlin is himself staying positive that he can enjoy a fruitful spell on Merseyside in the coming years.

"I know myself that I can be even better and improve," the Liverpool Echo quotes him as saying. "That's what I'm going to try and do next season. To have no little injuries or things like that and play every game.

"That's my main focus and I want to improve and help this team to be in the top four. Since I have come I have said I like the club. I like the people who are around this football club and I still have the same view.

"My feelings haven't changed one bit. I'm very happy to be here, very happy to come in every day and happy – like I have said since the beginning – to find joy on my face again. To play week in and week out and most importantly have good games."

Everton finished their league campaign with a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, leaving them 15 points adrift of a Champions League playoff spot.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Schneiderlin: 'We want Barkley to stay'
