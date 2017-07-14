General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku to wear number nine for Manchester United

Manchester United confirm that new signing Romelu Lukaku will wear the club's number nine shirt during the 2017-18 campaign.
Manchester United have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will wear the club's number nine shirt during the 2017-18 campaign.

Lukaku joined Man United in a £75m deal from Everton earlier this week, and it had been claimed that the Belgian international would take Wayne Rooney's number 10 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the Red Devils have revealed that the powerful forward, who has signed a five-year contract with the Europa League holders, will wear the famous number nine shirt.

Fellow summer signing Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, has been handed the number two shirt ahead of the new season.

Man United are currently in North America as part of their pre-season preparations, and the 20-time English champions will open their USA tour with a clash against MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

