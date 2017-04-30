Jose Mourinho says one point is "not good" for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Sunday, but praises his injury-hit squad for their efforts.

A Wayne Rooney penalty put the Red Devils ahead in first-half stoppage time at Old Trafford, but Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised with a free kick 11 minutes from time.

The result means that Man United missed the chance to move above Manchester City and Liverpool entering the business end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mourinho told BBC Sport: "I feel a point is not good but my players gave everything. We are a squad of 22 that at this moment is a squad of 12 or 13.

"We will keep going until the end with this attitude. We fight. We don't lose many, that is the reality, but we will see what happens at the end of the season.

"Zero criticism for my boys. Swansea were well organised and fresh. They played in total this season a maximum 40 matches."

Up next for Man United is their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo on Thursday night.