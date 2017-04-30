Brentford are close to agreeing a deal to sign Henrik Dalsgaard from Belgian side Zulte Waregem, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, who is considered quick, powerful and good in the air, has shone this season to help his side into the Belgian league title playoffs.

According to Sky Sports News, a fee has been agreed of €1.1m (£930,000) for the three-times capped Danish international, with the Bees having identified the right side of their defence as an area requiring improvement.

Waregem signed Dalsgaard on a free transfer from Aalborg BK last summer and he has made 21 appearances and scored four goals in the Belgian Pro League this season.