New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard

General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Brentford are close to agreeing a deal to sign Henrik Dalsgaard from Belgian side Zulte Waregem, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Brentford have edged closer to a deal with Belgian side Zulte Waregem for Denmark right-back Henrik Dalsgaard, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, who is considered quick, powerful and good in the air, has shone this season to help his side into the Belgian league title playoffs.

According to Sky Sports News, a fee has been agreed of €1.1m (£930,000) for the three-times capped Danish international, with the Bees having identified the right side of their defence as an area requiring improvement.

Waregem signed Dalsgaard on a free transfer from Aalborg BK last summer and he has made 21 appearances and scored four goals in the Belgian Pro League this season.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Lepoint departs Charlton after five-month spell
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Henrik Dalsgaard, Football
Your Comments
More Brentford News
General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard
 Dean Smith, manager of Walsall looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Walsall and Crystal Palace at Banks' Stadium on August 26, 2014
Dean Smith signs new deal with Brentford
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Aston Villa sign Scott Hogan from Brentford on long-term deal
Canos returns to Bees on permanent dealIpswich interested in Reading striker?Bilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealLeicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyVilla, Brentford 'agree £15m Hogan fee'
Sergi Canos to return to Brentford?Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA CupTeam News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happened
> Brentford Homepage
More Zulte Waregem News
General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite
 Chuks Aneke of Crewe in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Northern Section Final Second Leg match against Coventry City on February 20, 2013
MK Dons sign former Arsenal midfielder
Lepoint departs Charlton after five-month spellWolves eye Sylla move?Rosenthal joins Zulte WaregemThorgan Hazard eyes PL loan moveThorgan Hazard targets Chelsea return
English loan for Hazard's brother?Result: Zulte stun WiganHalf-Time Report: Wigan drawing with ZulteLive Commentary: Wigan 1-2 Zulte - as it happenedTeam News: Lee Nicholls retains Wigan Athletic place
> Zulte Waregem Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 