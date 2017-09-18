General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits games will be "difficult" to win without Paul Pogba

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says that Manchester United will find upcoming games "very difficult" without injured Paul Pogba.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted that the team may struggle in upcoming games without Paul Pogba in their ranks.

The France international is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Basel in the Champions League last Tuesday.

No official timeline for the midfielder's recovery has been made, but manager Jose Mourinho recently rubbished reports that the £89m man will be on the sidelines for three months.

Mkhitaryan, who has scored once and produced five assists in the Premier League so far this season, believes that Pogba's absence will be felt.

"It's hard, because he's a top player for us." the Armenian told SFR Sport. "It's going to be very difficult, but the coach knows how to make up for that and we're going to help him come back stronger."

The former Juventus star scored two goals and two assists in four top-flight appearances.

Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Rio Ferdinand to become boxer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Report: Rio Ferdinand to announce new career in professional boxing
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
Woodhouse wishes Ferdinand well in boxing careerMkhitaryan: 'Difficult without Pogba'Luke Shaw to play in EFL Cup tie?Report: Herrera to sign new United dealNeville hails "outstanding" Valencia
Juan Mata: 'United remaining calm'Man United 'monitoring Nainggolan, Saul'Mourinho talks up Herrera importanceMourinho: 'Rooney will be back one day'Mourinho: 'Lukaku under no pressure'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 