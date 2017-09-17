Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Jose Mourinho: "The performance was very good"

Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side after they put four past Everton at Old Trafford.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised the quality and depth of his side after they brushed aside Everton 4-0 this afternoon.

Antonio Valencia gave the hosts the lead with just four minutes on the clock but it was another 80 minutes before Henrikh Mkhitaryan found the second, kickstarting a late splurge that also saw Romelu Lukaku net against his former side and and Anthony Martial score from the spot.

"I think the performance was very good, especially in the first 30 to 35 minutes," Mourinho told Sky Sports News afterwards. "We played with our central defenders inside of their half, we pressed them totally, they had no chance to come out, they didn't have one shot on target. After that Everton, with good players, they came into the game. They had pride and a little bit of pressure probably because of the [recent] results. They started giving us some difficulties. But we have a very good bunch, I look behind and I see options, I see possible decisions.

"The Premier League now is becoming very trendy with five in the back. I think the best way to play against five in the back is with five in the back. I think you probably control better your opponents but when you try not to match the tactical system of the opponent you take some risks. You have to kill the game because you are giving them chances to get little counters.

"They didn't have much but they had a couple of chances, but you always have a risk with the players they have [for them to score]. They are going to be fine, they are just living a difficult moment. I wouldn't like these fixtures they got all at the same time. To play against all of the top five like they are doing, it's not fair for them."

The result saw Mourinho's side move level on points and goal difference with rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
Result: Romelu Lukaku scores as Manchester United pile more misery on Everton
Jose Mourinho: "The performance was very good"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
