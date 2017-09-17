Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side after they put four past Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised the quality and depth of his side after they brushed aside Everton 4-0 this afternoon.

Antonio Valencia gave the hosts the lead with just four minutes on the clock but it was another 80 minutes before Henrikh Mkhitaryan found the second, kickstarting a late splurge that also saw Romelu Lukaku net against his former side and and Anthony Martial score from the spot.

"I think the performance was very good, especially in the first 30 to 35 minutes," Mourinho told Sky Sports News afterwards. "We played with our central defenders inside of their half, we pressed them totally, they had no chance to come out, they didn't have one shot on target. After that Everton, with good players, they came into the game. They had pride and a little bit of pressure probably because of the [recent] results. They started giving us some difficulties. But we have a very good bunch, I look behind and I see options, I see possible decisions.

"The Premier League now is becoming very trendy with five in the back. I think the best way to play against five in the back is with five in the back. I think you probably control better your opponents but when you try not to match the tactical system of the opponent you take some risks. You have to kill the game because you are giving them chances to get little counters.

"They didn't have much but they had a couple of chances, but you always have a risk with the players they have [for them to score]. They are going to be fine, they are just living a difficult moment. I wouldn't like these fixtures they got all at the same time. To play against all of the top five like they are doing, it's not fair for them."

The result saw Mourinho's side move level on points and goal difference with rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.