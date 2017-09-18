New Transfer Talk header

Report: Ander Herrera to sign new Manchester United deal

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
A report claims that Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is to reject interest from Barcelona to extend his career at Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Monday, September 18, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly prepared to commit his future to the club for the long term, despite interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 28-year-old fan favourite has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, starting just one game and featuring three times in all.

Barcelona are said to have been weighing up an offer for the Spain international to bring him back to his homeland, but the Manchester Evening News suggests that he is ready to sign a contract extension at United.

It is claimed that Herrera, who was talked up by boss Jose Mourinho at the weekend despite his lack of minutes, is to formally agree fresh terms within the next two months.

Former Athletic Bilbao ace Herrera joined United in 2014, making over 100 appearances for the club since then.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
