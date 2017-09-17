Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Ronald Koeman unimpressed by Manchester United display

Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that he was unimpressed by Manchester United despite seeing his side fall to a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that he was left unimpressed by Manchester United's performance despite seeing his side fall to a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Toffees fell behind inside four minutes through a memorable Antonio Valencia strike, but it wasn't until the final 10 minutes that the game got away from them as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial gave the scoreline a one-sided look with a flurry of goals late on.

The defeat was Everton's fourth in a row without scoring and sees them drop into the relegation zone despite an active summer in the transfer market, but Koeman insists that his new arrivals will need time to settle in at the club.

"I felt, really, on the touchline, there is something possible this afternoon because I wasn't so impressed by United. That is maybe strange after a 4-0 defeat but, yes, they were really clinical and we didn't deserve this high defeat. Okay, that's football," he told reporters.

"Every manager in life has doubts. There is no-one who has no doubts in life, in football as a manager. And if you don't win and you have a big number of players in your squad and you have doubts about how you need to start, the system to play, but that's normal. Of course, I ask myself the question, 'why, why?' But, okay, if Mkhitaryan of United gets one year to adapt to the Premier League, we have eight new players. Maybe I give them also one year, one season to adapt to the Premier League.

"That was nice because I read the programme of United and my colleague [Mourinho] told about Everton 'they spending £140million', 'they need to go for the top four'. Sorry, if there's anybody in this room and outside who sees something realistic (about) what is possible for this Everton, please come on. Be realistic and let's talk at the end of the season.

"I am not happy (with) how we start the season, but please (be) a little bit realistic about Everton and that starts with everybody, fans, press. We need time, but it's difficult in football."

Everton will resume their search for a first domestic victory since the opening day of the season when they host Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Result: Romelu Lukaku scores as Manchester United pile more misery on Everton
 Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Manchester United's Paul Pogba out for 12 weeks with hamstring injury?
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Result: Romelu Lukaku scores as Manchester United pile more misery on Everton
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Romelu Lukaku: 'Celebration against Everton was just banter'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 