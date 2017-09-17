Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that rumours suggesting Paul Pogba will miss three months with a hamstring injury are "completely nonsense".

The 24-year-old had initially been expected to miss around a month of action after picking up a hamstring injury during the midweek Champions League win over Basel, but speculation surfaced earlier today suggesting that the problem is more serious than first feared.

However, amid suggestions that he could be without the France international for up to three months, Mourinho has insisted that they are still waiting to determine the full extent of the injury.

"I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days. Honestly, so any comment, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," he told reporters.

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding, the decision was one more week to wait and to see really clearly in the scans the dimension of the injury.

"And nobody in the club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all. It's a muscular injury in the hamstring, but we have a normal procedure and wait a few more days, so it's completely nonsense information."

United's first match without Pogba saw them score three late goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford this afternoon.