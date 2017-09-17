Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba rumours are complete nonsense'

Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that rumours suggesting Paul Pogba will miss three months with a hamstring injury are "completely nonsense".
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 19:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that reports suggesting Paul Pogba will face 12 weeks on the sidelines are "completely nonsense".

The 24-year-old had initially been expected to miss around a month of action after picking up a hamstring injury during the midweek Champions League win over Basel, but speculation surfaced earlier today suggesting that the problem is more serious than first feared.

However, amid suggestions that he could be without the France international for up to three months, Mourinho has insisted that they are still waiting to determine the full extent of the injury.

"I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days. Honestly, so any comment, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," he told reporters.

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding, the decision was one more week to wait and to see really clearly in the scans the dimension of the injury.

"And nobody in the club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all. It's a muscular injury in the hamstring, but we have a normal procedure and wait a few more days, so it's completely nonsense information."

United's first match without Pogba saw them score three late goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
