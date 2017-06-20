Manchester United cleared of any wrongdoing in Paul Pogba transfer

Manchester United are cleared of any wrongdoing over last summer's world-record signing of Paul Pogba, but Juventus will face investigation by FIFA regarding the deal.
Manchester United have been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba last summer, but Juventus will face investigation by FIFA.

World football's governing body announced last month that they would look into all aspects of Pogba's move after claims that agent Mino Raiola pocketed £41m from the £89.3m deal.

United have now been absolved of any wrongdoing, but FIFA will investigate Juventus' part in the transfer amid concerns that Raiola's agreement with the Serie A champions may have breached third-party rules.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing," said a FIFA spokesman.

"We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

If Juve are found guilty of the alleged breach then their punishment could range from a fine to a transfer ban.

