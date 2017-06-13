Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
3-2
England
Umtiti (22'), Sidibe (43'), Dembele (78')
Varane (47')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (9', 48')
Stones (62'), Alli (74')

Hugo Lloris: 'Paul Pogba had point to prove'

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
© SilverHub
France captain Hugo Lloris believes that Manchester United's Paul Pogba felt like he had a point to prove during the recent international friendly against England.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 19:07 UK

France captain Hugo Lloris has claimed that Paul Pogba had a point to prove during Tuesday's international friendly against England.

The Manchester United midfielder's performances were questioned at various stages of last season following his world record £89m move from Juventus, but he was one of the standout players in Paris as 10-man France came from behind to beat England 3-2.

Lloris believes that Pogba was extra motivated to put in a good performance at the Stade de France and is confident that the 24-year-old will continue to improve.

"Maybe he had some things to prove, because he belongs to one of the best clubs in the world and he plays in the Premier League, and he has to show his level," he told reporters.

"Against England, he was fantastic and as a midfielder he helped the team a lot to manage the ball. I have no doubt that he will get better and better."

Pogba has now made 47 appearances for his country, scoring eight goals.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
