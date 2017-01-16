Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Louis van Gaal suggests that he has retired from coaching.

The 65-year-old has taken charge of some of the world's biggest clubs during an illustrious managerial career, including Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and most recently Manchester United.

The Dutchman, who has also had two spells in charge of the Netherlands national team, has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford last summer, though, and despite receiving lucrative offers from the Far East he hinted that he will end his career due to family reasons, with one of his daughters having lost her husband last month.

"I could go [to the Far East], but I'm still here. So much has happened in my family," he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching."

Van Gaal has won 20 trophies during his managerial career, including league titles in Netherlands, Spain and Germany and the 1995 Champions League crown with Ajax.

The Dutchman, whose last trophy was the 2016 FA Cup with Manchester United, also steered Netherlands to a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.