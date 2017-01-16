Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Louis van Gaal suggests that he has retired from coaching.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 21:49 UK

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has suggested that he has retired from coaching.

The 65-year-old has taken charge of some of the world's biggest clubs during an illustrious managerial career, including Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and most recently Manchester United.

The Dutchman, who has also had two spells in charge of the Netherlands national team, has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford last summer, though, and despite receiving lucrative offers from the Far East he hinted that he will end his career due to family reasons, with one of his daughters having lost her husband last month.

"I could go [to the Far East], but I'm still here. So much has happened in my family," he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching."

Van Gaal has won 20 trophies during his managerial career, including league titles in Netherlands, Spain and Germany and the 1995 Champions League crown with Ajax.

The Dutchman, whose last trophy was the 2016 FA Cup with Manchester United, also steered Netherlands to a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'
>
View our homepages for Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic still confident of Manchester United title challenge
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'Mkhitaryan praises United squad strengthYoung latest player linked with China moveKlopp: 'Liverpool had better gameplan'Mourinho explains reason behind Klopp spat
Mourinho calls on critics to be "fair"Ibrahimovic: United "made simple mistakes"Result: Ibrahimovic rescues point for Man UnitedTeam News: Henderson returns for United clashReds forced to leave Joel Matip out
> Manchester United Homepage
More Barcelona News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitoring Diego Costa situation'
 Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Paul Pogba: 'I rejected Barcelona, Real Madrid for Manchester United'
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'Alexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraudAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationResult: Luis Suarez hits brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happened
Big three kept apart in Copa last-eightPL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Suarez: 'Ignore common sense with Messi'Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?Result: Barca edge Bilbao to reach Copa quarters
> Barcelona Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
 Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller reacts after missing a penalty in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on May 3, 2016
Chelsea to make £75m move for Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller?
 Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Thomas Mueller (R) react after the second goal for Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben signs 12-month contract extension
Aubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationBayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy and SueleVideo: Muller pretends passport is phoneMuller 'unhappy' with Bayern situationMan City target joins Schalke on loan
Ancelotti tips Clement to be "top manager"Ancelotti: 'Conte has right qualities'Real, Barca players dominate FIFPRO XIGuardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Agent: 'Lewandowski had China offer'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Ajax News
Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Report: Barcelona reignite Davinson Sanchez interest
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Joel Matip to face three-week suspension over AFCON snub?
Daishawn Redan 'arrives at Man United'Ajax boss: 'Bazoer set to leave club in January'Man United win race to sign Ajax youngsterMan City scout reveals Dolberg interestReport: Man United scout Ajax youngster
Bosz: 'Traore is underperforming at Ajax'EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsGuardiola: 'Cruyff is greatest manager'Marco van Basten handed FIFA roleTim Krul joins Ajax on loan
> Ajax Homepage
More Netherlands News
Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Ronald Koeman aiming to become Netherlands boss
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Vincent Janssen 'lost 20 minutes of memory' following Simon Mignolet collision
Wijnaldum doubtful for Man United clashResult: Pogba strike sees France beat NetherlandsTeam News: One change apiece for Netherlands, FranceLive Commentary: Netherlands 0-1 France - as it happenedSneijder ruled out for Netherlands
Cillessen pulls out of Netherlands squadMarco van Basten handed FIFA roleResult: Netherlands slump to Greece defeatReport: Spurs scout Promes on Dutch dutyDanny Blind pleased with Dutch team
> Netherlands Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version