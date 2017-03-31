General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho 'unhappy with Paul Pogba due to off-field commitments'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho is reportedly unhappy with Paul Pogba's growing list of commercial activities, which he believes is starting to hold the Manchester United midfielder back.
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Jose Mourinho has told midfielder Paul Pogba to curb his off-field commitments and instead focus on his Manchester United career, according to a report.

The France international is currently nursing a hamstring strain picked up in the Europa League win against Rostov earlier this month, which he has failed to recover from over the international break.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Mourinho was unhappy with the record signing's Twitter emoji stunt earlier this season - part of many commercial agreements in place to appease his numerous sponsors.

Pogba is said to have been told to cut down on his activities away from the field, or else he is at risk of being dropped from the side once returning from injury.

United spent £89m to bring their former youth-team product back from Juventus last summer, but he has largely come under fire for some underwhelming displays.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
