General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Phil Jones

Phil Jones and Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Phil Jones has all of the attributes to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, providing that he stays free from injury, claims Jose Mourinho.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that Phil Jones has all of the attributes to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, providing that he stays free from injury.

The 25-year-old has been with Man United for the last six years, making 171 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

He only started 28 Premier League matches between August 2015 and May 2017, however, after struggling with a number of injuries.

The Englishman has been fixture in his team's strong start to the new Premier League campaign, but Mourinho has claimed that the former Blackburn Rovers youngster is carrying a slight ankle problem.

"He's potentially a very good player. He's still young. He's still in a learning age but for years and years and years he was injury-prone," Mourinho told reporters.

"He has a problem now. He's complaining about an ankle problem so he's the kind of player where we need to have him always in our hands with a lot of care from the medical department, from the fitness coach, from my assistants, in the gym, working always on prevention, on recovery.

"If we manage to have him safe and protected from injuries, I think potentially he's everything I like in a central defender."

Jones will now link-up with the England squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Coleman urges Bale to stay at Real Madrid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho confirms next Victor Lindelof start
 Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Barcelona 'want Marcus Rashford next summer'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'My squad will be tested'
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Phil JonesReport: United table £92m Bale bidLeicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'Coleman urges Bale to stay at Real Madrid
Mourinho cautious after perfect start Jose Mourinho: "United played very well"Marcus Rashford: 'We got our reward'Result: Rashford, Fellaini send United top of tableTeam News: Martial starts for United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 