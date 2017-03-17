Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that he will "focus 100 per cent on recovery" after being struck down by a hamstring injury.

Paul Pogba has thanked Manchester United supporters for their well wishes and predicted a swift return from his hamstring injury layoff.

The France international, who has played more minutes than any other Premier League midfielder this season, sustained the damage early in the second half of the Red Devils' eventual 1-0 win over Rostov on Thursday evening.

Pogba has been ruled out of United's meeting with Middlesbrough on Sunday but the full extent of the injury is not yet known, with the 24-year-old simply focused on getting back to action as soon as possible.

"Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy," he said on Twitter. "Will focus 100 per cent on recovery and soon be #Pogback."

Pogba, signed from Juventus last summer for a world-record fee of £89m, was the subject of criticism for a string of underwhelming displays in the weeks leading up to his injury layoff.