Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Vincent Kompany in line for return against Liverpool?

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could be in line for a return from injury when his side welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could be in line to make his latest return from injury when his side host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has not featured in the Premier League since November and has just six appearances to his name across all competitions this season following another campaign that has been ravaged by injuries.

A knee problem has sidelined Kompany for the past month, but the Belgian has been included in the squad to face Liverpool and could make a rare appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kompany is unlikely to be risked from the start but may be hopeful of a cameo appearance towards the end of the match between the top-four rivals.

Guardiola has no new injury concerns heading into the game, with Gabriel Jesus (foot) and Ilkay Gundogan (knee) his only absentees.

City currently sit third in the Premier League table, one point above Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Klopp defends "world-class" Guardiola
