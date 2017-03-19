Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could be in line for a return from injury when his side welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old has not featured in the Premier League since November and has just six appearances to his name across all competitions this season following another campaign that has been ravaged by injuries.

A knee problem has sidelined Kompany for the past month, but the Belgian has been included in the squad to face Liverpool and could make a rare appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kompany is unlikely to be risked from the start but may be hopeful of a cameo appearance towards the end of the match between the top-four rivals.

Guardiola has no new injury concerns heading into the game, with Gabriel Jesus (foot) and Ilkay Gundogan (knee) his only absentees.

City currently sit third in the Premier League table, one point above Jurgen Klopp's side.