Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola following recent criticism of the Spaniard.

Guardiola developed a reputation as one of the world's best managers during trophy-laden spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but he has struggled in comparison since joining Man City and this week was eliminated from the Champions League before the semi-final stage for the first time.

However, Klopp, whose Borussia Dortmund team came up against Guardiola's Bayern on numerous occasions, insists that he is in no doubt about the quality of the two-time Champions League winner.

"I am not in doubt about his quality. Maybe a few people are but I am not. I respect him a lot. I know probably a few people think (differently) now they are out of the Champions League but I think the way they played was quite impressive as Monaco. City could have won the game easily in the second half but because they are human beings they missed a few chances," he told reporters.

"The squad Pep Guardiola had at Barcelona was the perfect role model for a win-win situation: having all these ideas with players who can obviously fulfil all the plans he had was fantastic and an outstanding combination. Bayern Munich was another good generation; good players at the best age and then this world-class manager.

"There was not a second team in Germany. [Dortmund] tried to be it as hard as possible but for different reasons it was not possible. It is a big difference coming here, the most difficult league in the world. A lot of teams have a lot of money and a lot of teams have a lot of good players and that is the one thing which makes it really difficult to become champions in England.

"What is more than in other countries is the result is everything. No-one cares how you get a result, no-one. In other countries with a few styles of play you would play with the stadium empty. Here it is different. Everything is legal but the culture is obviously different."

Liverpool face Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing that victory would lift them above Guardiola's side.