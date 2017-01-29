Jan 29, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
WiganWigan Athletic
Fellaini (44'), Smalling (57'), Mkhitaryan (74'), Schweinsteiger (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Burn (55')

Warren Joyce: 'Scoreline flattered Manchester United'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce claims that the 4-0 scoreline in his side's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford flattered the hosts.
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce has claimed that the scoreline in his side's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United this afternoon flattered the Red Devils.

The Latics held their own for the vast majority of the first half at Old Trafford before Marouane Fellaini finally found the breakthrough to give United the lead just before the interval.

Further goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the second half sealed a comfortable passage into the fifth round for the FA Cup holders, but Joyce was pleased with his side's display for the most part.

"We got all the things we wanted to do pretty much right for 44 minutes. I thought we had a good method and the lads were brave," he told reporters.

"We created the best chances with some pretty clever football and then conceded a goal you see every week in the Championship, so that's disappointing.

"For 60 minutes I was really pleased and the last 20 you can forget about because we were going gung-ho, chasing the game, and 4-0 probably flatters Manchester United."

Wigan, who had won three games on the bounce before their trip to Old Trafford, will look to return to winning ways at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
