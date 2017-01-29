Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce claims that the 4-0 scoreline in his side's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford flattered the hosts.

The Latics held their own for the vast majority of the first half at Old Trafford before Marouane Fellaini finally found the breakthrough to give United the lead just before the interval.

Further goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the second half sealed a comfortable passage into the fifth round for the FA Cup holders, but Joyce was pleased with his side's display for the most part.

"We got all the things we wanted to do pretty much right for 44 minutes. I thought we had a good method and the lads were brave," he told reporters.

"We created the best chances with some pretty clever football and then conceded a goal you see every week in the Championship, so that's disappointing.

"For 60 minutes I was really pleased and the last 20 you can forget about because we were going gung-ho, chasing the game, and 4-0 probably flatters Manchester United."

Wigan, who had won three games on the bounce before their trip to Old Trafford, will look to return to winning ways at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.