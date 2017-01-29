Jan 29, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
WiganWigan Athletic
Fellaini (44'), Smalling (57'), Mkhitaryan (74'), Schweinsteiger (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Burn (55')

Jose Mourinho "happy" with Henrikh Mkhitaryan form

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he is "happy" with the form of winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is "happy" with the form of winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian spent the opening months of the season on the periphery at Old Trafford following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, but he has largely impressed since breaking into the first team.

Mkhitaryan scored and was named man of the match during United's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic this afternoon, and Mourinho talked up the impact he has had on the team.

"Since he came into the team, we and Micki himself thought he was ready. He had a good impact immediately, then he had a break with the injury against Tottenham, and then he came back and played quite well, so we are happy with him," he told reporters.

Mkhitaryan has now scored four goals in his last nine appearances for United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
