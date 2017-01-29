Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he is "happy" with the form of winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is "happy" with the form of winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian spent the opening months of the season on the periphery at Old Trafford following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, but he has largely impressed since breaking into the first team.

Mkhitaryan scored and was named man of the match during United's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic this afternoon, and Mourinho talked up the impact he has had on the team.

"Since he came into the team, we and Micki himself thought he was ready. He had a good impact immediately, then he had a break with the injury against Tottenham, and then he came back and played quite well, so we are happy with him," he told reporters.

Mkhitaryan has now scored four goals in his last nine appearances for United.