Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his players for 'getting the job done' and reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils swept aside Wigan Athletic on Sunday, claiming a straightforward 4-0 win against the 2013 winners at Old Trafford.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "We deserved to win. The first half wasn't very good but we managed to lead 1-0 when we needed to play better.

"We knew they would be organised and play with aggression, would be very compact, and to break that down we needed to change a few things.

"The second half was much better. We deserved to win, the job is done and we are in the last 16. Overall I am happy with what we did. Some players more than others, but that is football."

United are the current FA Cup holders, having beaten Crystal Palace last year in the final at Wembley.