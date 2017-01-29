Jan 29, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
WiganWigan Athletic
Fellaini (44'), Smalling (57'), Mkhitaryan (74'), Schweinsteiger (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Burn (55')

Jose Mourinho happy to get job done against Wigan Athletic in FA Cup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho is happy that his players 'got the job done' in reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup thanks to a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his players for 'getting the job done' and reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils swept aside Wigan Athletic on Sunday, claiming a straightforward 4-0 win against the 2013 winners at Old Trafford.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "We deserved to win. The first half wasn't very good but we managed to lead 1-0 when we needed to play better.

"We knew they would be organised and play with aggression, would be very compact, and to break that down we needed to change a few things.

"The second half was much better. We deserved to win, the job is done and we are in the last 16. Overall I am happy with what we did. Some players more than others, but that is football."

United are the current FA Cup holders, having beaten Crystal Palace last year in the final at Wembley.

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
