Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth round clash between holders Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.
The hosts come into this match having booked their place in the final of the EFL Cup just three days ago, although their 2-1 defeat to Hull City in the second leg brought an end to their 17-match unbeaten streak.
Wigan, meanwhile, are fighting relegation in the Championship but have enjoyed an upturn in results recently, winning their last three matches in all competitions.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
3.10pmCaptain Wayne Rooney leads the line in an increasingly rare central striking role. It is the position from which he has scored the bulk of his record 250 goals for United, but questions have been raised over his suitability to it in recent seasons, so it will be interesting to see how he copes today. He does have a good record against the Latics, scoring 10 goals in 15 meetings with them, including three separate braces. He also has 22 FA Cup goals for United, although last season was the first time he has won the competition.
3.08pmThe Portuguese boss must be in a welcoming mood today as Anthony Martial also returns to the fold having been left out of the last two United squads entirely. Mourinho has called on the winger to show more consistency in his form, with the France international struggling to hold down a place in the side this season. He gets a chance to prove his worth today, however, and is expected to play in a trio alongside Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
3.06pmSchweinsteiger is not the only name on that United team sheet which has become unfamiliar of late, with Jose Mourinho also handing starts to Luke Shaw and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Shaw is included in the XI for the first time since November having spent the last couple of months sidelined through injury, while Fosu-Mensah gets a rare chance to show what he can do. The youngster has been linked with a loan move away from the club this month, but Mourinho opts to give him some game time today.
3.04pmWigan are being a little tardy with their team news, so while we wait for it to be released let's first have a look at that very interesting Manchester United side. As expected, Mourinho makes a host of changes from the midweek defeat at Hull just three days ago, including handing a start to Bastian Schweinsteiger. The World Cup winner has been frozen out for the vast majority of the season but returns to the side this afternoon for his first start in over a year.
3.02pmMAN UTD SUBS: Pereira, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Young, Ibrahimovic, Rashford
3.02pmMAN UTD STARTING XI: Romero; Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial; Rooney
3pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's fourth-round clash between FA Cup holders Manchester United and Wigan Athletic! After more Premier League sides crashed out of the competition yesterday, Wigan will be hoping to add the latest high-profile casualty with a famous victory at Old Trafford on a day that has already seen Watford and Hull eliminated by lower-league opposition. We will take an in-depth look at both sides a little later, but for now let's start with some team news...