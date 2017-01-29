Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth round clash between holders Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.

The hosts come into this match having booked their place in the final of the EFL Cup just three days ago, although their 2-1 defeat to Hull City in the second leg brought an end to their 17-match unbeaten streak.

Wigan, meanwhile, are fighting relegation in the Championship but have enjoyed an upturn in results recently, winning their last three matches in all competitions.

