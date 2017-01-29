Jan 29, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
WiganWigan Athletic
Fellaini (44')
HT

Team News: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney start for Manchester United in FA Cup

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Wayne Rooney get the nod for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 15:25 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has rung the changes for this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been handed a rare opportunity in midfield, while left-back Luke Shaw has been given his first start since November.

Meanwhile, youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah has also been given the chance to shine, with captain Wayne Rooney leading the attack.

Mourinho has made nine changes in all, with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo the only players retained from the League Cup win over Hull City in midweek.

Wigan are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend, naming Will Grigg up front as a lone striker, playing off advanced midfielder Max Power.

Manchester United: Romero; Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial; Rooney
Subs: Pereira, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Young, Ibrahimovic, Rashford

Wigan Athletic: Haugaard; Connolly, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; Power, Morsy, MacDonald, Perkins, Jacobs; Grigg
Subs: Jaaskelainen, James, Kellett, Tunnicliffe, Morgan, Wildschut, Browne

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
Read Next:
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
>
View our homepages for Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jose Mourinho, Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Will grigg, Max Power, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Wigan Athletic
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney start for Manchester United in FA Cup
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Report: Manchester United sanction Wayne Rooney move to Chinese Super League
Beckham: 'No sexual abuse at Man United'Schweinsteiger set for Europa League recallArsenal to fight Man United for Griezmann?Rooney 'ready to quit Man United for China'Rooney "would love" to go into management
Report: Man United to keep YoungMourinho confirms Martial startJose Mourinho refuses to accept defeatReport: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsSilva: 'Mixed emotions after Man Utd win'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Wigan Athletic News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Wigan Athletic
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney start for Manchester United in FA Cup
 A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth-round fixtures
Ravel Morrison in last-chance saloon?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundRavel Morrison training with WiganWigan plan move for former Man United starlet?Former Port Vale skipper Carragher dies, aged 40
Forest favourites to land Omar Bogle?Warnock: 'Villa belong in Premier League'Wigan, Villa 'keen on Man Utd keeper'Result: Huddersfield dealt another blow by WiganInjury ends Adam Bogdan's Wigan loan spell
> Wigan Athletic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand