Bastian Schweinsteiger and Wayne Rooney get the nod for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has rung the changes for this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been handed a rare opportunity in midfield, while left-back Luke Shaw has been given his first start since November.

Meanwhile, youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah has also been given the chance to shine, with captain Wayne Rooney leading the attack.

Mourinho has made nine changes in all, with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo the only players retained from the League Cup win over Hull City in midweek.

Wigan are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend, naming Will Grigg up front as a lone striker, playing off advanced midfielder Max Power.

Manchester United: Romero; Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial; Rooney

Subs: Pereira, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Young, Ibrahimovic, Rashford

Wigan Athletic: Haugaard; Connolly, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; Power, Morsy, MacDonald, Perkins, Jacobs; Grigg

Subs: Jaaskelainen, James, Kellett, Tunnicliffe, Morgan, Wildschut, Browne

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.