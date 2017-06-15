Henrikh Mkhitaryan eyes Champions League glory with Manchester United

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan sets his sights on achieving his "dream" of winning the Champions League.
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has set his sights on achieving his "dream" of winning the Champions League.

United will return to Europe's premier club competition next season courtesy of their success in the Europa League last term, beating Ajax in the final to become the fifth English club in the 2017-18 Champions League.

Mkhitaryan scored six goals en route to United lifting the trophy in Stockholm last month - including one in the final itself - and the Armenian is hopeful of improving again next season.

"As a child I had a dream – to win the UEFA Cup or the Champions League. One of the goals I have achieved," he told RGRU.

"In general, each of my next seasons should be better than the last. You could say that's my main goal."

Mkhitaryan scored 11 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions during his debut season at Old Trafford.

