Ander Herrera has talked up Manchester United's achievements this season and claimed that winning trophies is all that counts for a player.

The Red Devils ended their campaign on a high by beating Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final earlier this week, earning the win through goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Stockholm.

United may have endured a disappointing Premier League campaign, finishing down in sixth place in a season that saw them draw an unrivalled 15 times, but Herrera claims that winning two major honours, as well as the curtain-raising Community Shield, is enough to make this a successful year.

"There are a lot of good things to take from this season," he told the club's official website. "We've won trophies; the Community Shield against Leicester, who were probably the most famous team in the world at the time! What they did last season was amazing, of course.

"We also beat Southampton in the League Cup final, it was an amazing game, and it was great to win in the last few minutes. Of course, this club is about trophies – if I have to choose moments, I'd always choose trophies."

Herrera also won the big individual accolade of the season at United, being named as the club's Player of the Year earlier this month.