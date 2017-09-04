Roberto Mancini in frame for West Ham United job?

A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini reportedly becomes a frontrunner to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.

A disastrous start to the Hammers' season has seen them lose all three games by an aggregate 10-2 scoreline, with recent reports suggesting that Bilic will lose his job if he fails to orchestrate a turnaround this month.

Newcastle United's unsettled boss Rafael Benitez has been linked with the role in recent days, but according to the Evening Standard, the London side are now considering an approach for Mancini if results do not improve soon.

The Italian is currently in charge of Zenit St Petersburg and was previously linked with Bilic's job during a rocky patch last season, even being spotted at one of the Hammers' games amid the speculation.

Mancini spent four years in charge of City, helping them to their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez open to West Ham approach?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roberto Mancini, Slaven Bilic, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Roberto Mancini in frame for West Ham United job?
 Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Manchester City spending
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Report: Real Madrid rejected Alexis Sanchez on transfer deadline day
Southgate backs Sterling to bounce backGiggs backs Man Utd for title challengeNoble: 'Hart not to blame for slow start'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'Premier League breaks transfer spending recordWalker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveMan City 'angry with Arsenal's conduct'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Dimitri Payet: "I know how to be a dickhead"
 A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Roberto Mancini in frame for West Ham United job?
 West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
West Ham United considering legal action against Sporting Lisbon director
Sagna close to deciding on new club?Sporting refute West Ham Carvalho claimNoble: 'Hart not to blame for slow start'West Ham turned down Sanches, KrychowiakBenitez open to West Ham approach?
Sakho 'reports back for West Ham training'Sakho to be offered new West Ham deal?Horse race 'delays Sakho transfer talks'West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'West Ham fail in loan bid for Mirallas?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Roberto Mancini in frame for West Ham United job?
 Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Kostas Manolas: 'I am staying at Roma'
 Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto
Paredes signs four-year deal at ZenitChelsea favourites to sign Manolas?Chelsea rival Zenit for Kostas Manolas?Mancini 'wants Mario Balotelli at Zenit'Zenit appoint Mancini as new head coach
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upTerry pays tribute to "legend" IvanovicIvanovic finalises move to ZenitIvanovic lands in Russia ahead of move
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 