Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini reportedly becomes a frontrunner to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.

A disastrous start to the Hammers' season has seen them lose all three games by an aggregate 10-2 scoreline, with recent reports suggesting that Bilic will lose his job if he fails to orchestrate a turnaround this month.

Newcastle United's unsettled boss Rafael Benitez has been linked with the role in recent days, but according to the Evening Standard, the London side are now considering an approach for Mancini if results do not improve soon.

The Italian is currently in charge of Zenit St Petersburg and was previously linked with Bilic's job during a rocky patch last season, even being spotted at one of the Hammers' games amid the speculation.

Mancini spent four years in charge of City, helping them to their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season.