Slaven Bilic has four games to save West Ham United job?

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
West Ham United reportedly give Slaven Bilic four games to save his job following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.
Monday, August 28, 2017

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reportedly risks losing his job if results do not improve after the international break.

The East London outfit have had a disappointing start to the Premier League season, despite recruiting Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

The Hammers have lost all three of their top-flight matches this season, conceding 10 goals in the process.

The club have played every game on the road due to the World Athletics Championships using the London Stadium earlier this month, but they are due to return to their home after the international break.

According to The Mirror, Bilic has been given four games to turn his fortunes around, or he could be shown the exit door just two years after he was appointed.

West Ham will face league games against Huddersfield Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City at home in September, while a trip to face West Bromwich Albion is also scheduled.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
