Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly open to a switch to West Ham United after enduring a frustrating summer in the transfer market at St James' Park.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly left the door open to a move to West Ham United.

It has been claimed that Benitez is unhappy with the club's business in the transfer market, with just half-a-dozen first-team signings being made ahead of the Magpies' return to the Premier League.

West Ham have endured a poor start to the new campaign, with Slaven Bilic said to be under pressure to deliver results during the Hammers' fixtures in September.

According to The Guardian, the West Ham board could potentially make an approach for Benitez should neither situation improve in the coming weeks, and the Spaniard could be open to making the switch to the London Stadium.

However, it has been suggested that Newcastle would not welcome any offer for their boss, with the North-East outfit likely to demand over £5m in compensation in order to give the green light to any approach becoming successful.

Last month, Newcastle ran out 3-0 winners in the top-flight fixture between the two clubs.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
