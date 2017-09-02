Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly open to a switch to West Ham United after enduring a frustrating summer in the transfer market at St James' Park.

It has been claimed that Benitez is unhappy with the club's business in the transfer market, with just half-a-dozen first-team signings being made ahead of the Magpies' return to the Premier League.

West Ham have endured a poor start to the new campaign, with Slaven Bilic said to be under pressure to deliver results during the Hammers' fixtures in September.

According to The Guardian, the West Ham board could potentially make an approach for Benitez should neither situation improve in the coming weeks, and the Spaniard could be open to making the switch to the London Stadium.

However, it has been suggested that Newcastle would not welcome any offer for their boss, with the North-East outfit likely to demand over £5m in compensation in order to give the green light to any approach becoming successful.

Last month, Newcastle ran out 3-0 winners in the top-flight fixture between the two clubs.